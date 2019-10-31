Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altus Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 2,420.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 106,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 36.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 78,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altus Midstream by 390.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 124,661 shares in the last quarter.

