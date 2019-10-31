Altyn (LON:ALTN) Shares Down 20.1%

Shares of Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN) traded down 20.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), 16,214,630 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3,107% from the average session volume of 505,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Altyn Company Profile (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

