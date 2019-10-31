AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

AMAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

