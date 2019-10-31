American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Director Buys $314,100.00 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

