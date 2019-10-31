American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Sells $489,987.28 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial raised American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.