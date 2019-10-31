American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 50,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.73. 409,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,885. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

