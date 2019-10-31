American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.36

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.36 and last traded at $101.36, with a volume of 3725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $79,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,803 shares of company stock valued at $831,530. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 11.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 134.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.