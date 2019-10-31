America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.20.

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $621.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $127,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

