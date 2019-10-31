Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,207 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

