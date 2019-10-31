Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Down 9.3%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) traded down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $12.34, 223,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,172,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $113,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,325 shares in the company, valued at $793,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 87.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,380,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,822,000 after acquiring an additional 661,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,379,000 after acquiring an additional 425,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,600,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 394,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.