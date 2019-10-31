Amon (AMN) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Amon has a market capitalization of $588,084.00 and approximately $1,542.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amon has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00218589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.01470305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00118393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Amon

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,490,715 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.