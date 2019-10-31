Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,800. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $942.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $103,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,207.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,413 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

