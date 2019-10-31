Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.43. 12,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40. Amphenol has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $16,153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,153,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,900 shares of company stock valued at $48,209,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

