Analysts Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report sales of $568.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.43 million. ViaSat reported sales of $517.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. 111,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $81,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,750 shares of company stock worth $2,017,388 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

