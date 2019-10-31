Analysts Expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.00. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of DORM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 140,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,100. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

