Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post $37.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.97 billion and the highest is $38.81 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $38.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $144.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 billion to $147.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $141.05 billion to $149.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,107,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,044,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,550. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

