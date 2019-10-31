Analysts Offer Predictions for Timbercreek Financial Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year.

TF has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.17 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Shares of TF stock opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.40, a quick ratio of 84.05 and a current ratio of 86.89. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.50 and a one year high of C$9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.34%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

