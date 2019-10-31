Analysts Set Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) PT at $109.69

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:ALL opened at $104.95 on Monday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,628.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

