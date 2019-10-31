Analysts Set Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Target Price at $17.66

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARD shares. ValuEngine lowered Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of ARD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 114,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,008. The firm has a market cap of $349.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

In other Ardagh Group news, insider Correia Emmanuel 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

