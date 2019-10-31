Analysts Set Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target at $16.73

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.73.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 63.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Duluth by 120.3% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 6.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

DLTH stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Duluth has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

