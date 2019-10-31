Analysts Set Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) PT at GBX 774

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774 ($10.11).

PHNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt started coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 605 ($7.91) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 857 ($11.20) to GBX 846 ($11.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

LON PHNX opened at GBX 693.10 ($9.06) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 692.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 690.13. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 738.20 ($9.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). As a group, analysts forecast that Phoenix Group will post 2655.000105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

