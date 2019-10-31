Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $36.50

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,117,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,144,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.04. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

