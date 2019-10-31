Analysts Set SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Target Price at GBX 800

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 800 ($10.45).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective (up from GBX 755 ($9.87)) on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 852.40 ($11.14) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 805.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 842.20 ($11.00).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

