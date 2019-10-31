Analysts Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price at $4.50

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 30,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 million, a P/E ratio of 471.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

