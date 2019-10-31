Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Target Price at $17.77

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SLCA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.4% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,644 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 795,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 495.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 667,100 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 112.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 892,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 472,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 238,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $359.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

