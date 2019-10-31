Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,997,384.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 73,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,384.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 16,281 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $652,542.48.

On Friday, October 18th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 21,329 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $850,600.52.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 143,582 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,133.82.

On Thursday, October 10th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 26,439 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,752.23.

On Monday, October 7th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 16,267 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $615,868.62.

On Monday, September 30th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 28,833 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,129.85.

On Friday, September 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 6,700 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,707.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 49,715 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,959,268.15.

On Thursday, September 12th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 76,883 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,017,657.75.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 17,000 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $713,830.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Anterix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 293.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

