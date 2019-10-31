Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cfra cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

