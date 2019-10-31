Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.50

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 91482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $802.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.10.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

