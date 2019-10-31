Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. 1,746,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,683,000 after buying an additional 3,036,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,492,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.