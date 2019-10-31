Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.51.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,766,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,625,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. The company has a market cap of $1,099.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $249.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.