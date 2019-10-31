Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.76. 34,766,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,625,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $249.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

