Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. 596,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,121. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.