AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.48. 4,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

