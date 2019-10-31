AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.15. 316,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,691. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.