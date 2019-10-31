ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.25. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group WorldWide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group WorldWide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.