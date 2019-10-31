Arcblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.60 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitMart, CoinBene and Cobinhood. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00218377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.01398220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi, LBank, BitMart, OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb, DDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

