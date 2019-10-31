Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,131. Archrock has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROC. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,229.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

