Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 77,224 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $155.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.32. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.32% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell acquired 9,113 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $99,696.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $289,130. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

