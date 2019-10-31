Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 454,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,376. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $319.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.76. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 16.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 111,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 89.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 92,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

