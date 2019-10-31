Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 562,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ASC opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to an “add” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $652,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 223.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 70,939 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

