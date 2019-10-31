Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Down 0.7%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), 14,092 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Argentex Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price for the company.

Get Argentex Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.94.

About Argentex Group (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.