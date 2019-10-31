Argo Group (ARGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.43 million.

ARGO opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $78.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other Argo Group news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

