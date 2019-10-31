Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

