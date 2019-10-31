Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 128.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

ARMP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 4,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,316. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.40).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.47% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

