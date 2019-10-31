Arno Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARNI) Trading 100% Higher

Arno Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNI)’s stock price traded up 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,329,957 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,433% from the average session volume of 52,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Arno Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARNI)

Arno Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer and other life threatening diseases. The company's product development pipeline includes Onapristone, a type 1 anti-progestin hormone blocker that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of breast, endometrial, and others solid tumors in post-menopausal women; and advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer in men.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Arno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.