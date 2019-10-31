Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of AX.UN stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 202,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 144.77%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

