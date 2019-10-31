Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.34 million.

AINC traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199. Ashford has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

AINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ashford and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashford from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc sold 393,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $11,792,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,491.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

