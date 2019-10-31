Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 220,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $760.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.46. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Anderson purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

