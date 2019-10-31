Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 224989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATH shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$218.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.1314607 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

