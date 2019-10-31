Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.75. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 82.84%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.